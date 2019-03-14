All about that glide: Volunteers waxing every single ski at championships

The competitors at the Canadian Ski Championships, currently taking place at the Nakkertok Nordic Ski Centre in Gatineau, have been giving it their all.

But before they even step on the cross-country course, a handful of intrepid volunteers have been making sure they get that little extra boost.

The volunteers are waxing every ski that every racer uses over the course of the championships, which run until March 20.

Volunteer Steve Howard works on one of the hundreds of skis that come through the hut over the course of the competition. (Denise Fung/CBC)

'As much glide as we possibly can'

Joey Slabodian, one of the volunteers, said they work diligently to wax the skis so every racer has the best chance possible.

"These are skate skis. It is all about glide, so we try to give them as much glide as we possibly can," he said.

The work can be tiring, he said, but the "wax hut" is a fun place to be.

"It's good camaraderie. We always have music, coffee and snacks," Slabodian said.

Volunteer Rob McClure says that while his children have all participated in competitive skiing, to remain impartial he would never wax their skis himself. (Denise Fung/CBC)

Remaining impartial

Rob McClure, another experienced volunteer, has been helping out for years. His three kids have all been competitive skiers, though he makes it clear that — for the sake of impartiality — he never touches their equipment.

"We have a policy where we don't wax our own kids' skis," he said. "Our goal is to have equal quality for every ski."

Before the skiers start racing, McClure said they perform a few tests to decide which type of wax to use.

"We prepare about eight to 10 test skis and they go out and ski on them," he said.

The volunteers do testing early in the day to decide what is the best type of wax to use. (Denise Fung/CBC)

'That final five per cent'

Kieran Jones, a coach and volunteer, said the snow can change over the course of a day and will interact with the skis differently depending on whether it's groomed or fresh.

"The wax is really dependent on the temperature and the humidity and snow conditions," he said.

While skiers do most of the work, in a sport that can come down to fractions of a second, Jones said every bit counts.

"The skier makes up about 80 per cent of the effort. The ski itself makes 15 per cent, and the wax is that final five per cent," he said.

Bronwyn Williams, one of the competitors in this year's Canadian Ski Championships, says the wax technicians apply can be essential in a race. (Denise Fung/CBC)

Glide and grip

Bronwyn Williams, who was racing this week, said having the tech is a real blessing.

"You need skis that can glide well and grip well," she said.

"If you are going up a hill and slipping and slipping and slipping, it's not fun."