Next exit, Cronwall: Sign's spelling error will be fixed, says ministry
Typo appears on sign installed last week on Highway 417
Headed to Cornwall, Ont.? If you're taking the exit off Highway 417, you might find yourself in Cronwall instead.
Ontario's Transportation Ministry (MTO) says a typo that made its way onto a sign installed on July 14 to notify drivers of a temporary ramp at the Highway 138 interchange.
Despite an editing and review process, the signmakers flipped the second and third letters of the eastern Ontario city. The typo led to a fair bit of social media attention after being posted on Reddit this week.
"Another entry in the 'you had one job' album," wrote one Reddit user.
"It's a cron job," wrote another.
The sign also left Cornwall Coun. Justin Towndale a bit perplexed — and had him wondering how much the mistake would cost to fix.
Not sure who's responsible for this one. But last I checked, I represented the residents of <a href="https://twitter.com/CityofCornwall?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CityofCornwall</a>, not "Cronwall". Wonder how much the replacement will cost. <a href="https://twitter.com/ONtransport?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ONtransport</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/C_Mulroney?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@C_Mulroney</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/JimMcDonell?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JimMcDonell</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CocoPaving?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CocoPaving</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cwlpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cwlpoli</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/onpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#onpoli</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/onmuni?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#onmuni</a> <a href="https://t.co/TOm16wCUbb">pic.twitter.com/TOm16wCUbb</a>—@JTowndale
In an email to CBC News Monday, the MTO said it expects its contractor to replace the sign on Tuesday.
"The ministry has a process for the review of sign details prior to sending them to print. Unfortunately, in this instance, an error made during the contractor's fabrication process," wrote Michael O'Morrow, a ministry spokesperson.
The department didn't say how often errors happen on Ontario signs, but said that when they're noticed, it tries to fix them as quickly as possible.
With files from Benjamin Andrews
