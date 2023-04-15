Woman critically injured after being hit by OC Transpo bus

A 31-year-old woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition after being hit by an OC Transpo bus on Friday night.

At 10:40 p.m. Friday, a bus operator at Tunney's Pasture station reported the incident, OC Transpo's chief safety officer Paul Treboutat said in a statement.

The operator reported that "a customer running to catch a bus that had left the platform, fell and was struck."

Paramedics said the woman had trauma to both of her legs after being struck and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

"OC Transpo's top priority continues to be the safety and security of our customers and our staff," Treboutat said.

He said the transit agency is fully cooperating with the police.

"We take this incident very seriously and have taken the immediate action of starting an internal safety investigation," he said.

"Our thoughts go out to the individual and their family."