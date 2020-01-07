Ottawa Crime Stoppers to keep paying cash for tips after strong year

National Capital Area Crime Stoppers says it will continue to distribute cash rewards in exchange for tips that lead to arrests after the program posted impressive results in 2019.

The non-profit, donor-funded organization's president, Richard McMullen, said it will not follow in the footsteps of its sister organization in Toronto, which announced on Monday that it would start investing in communities affected by crime instead of doling out financial rewards to tipsters.

There's folks out there that may be compelled by the cash reward to come forward. - Richard McMullen, National Capital Area Crime Stoppers

"We're not considering doing any changes to the tip reward program at this time," McMullen said. "We are going to follow it closely and see what impact and what results Toronto's program is able to take away from this initiative, and look at it as time permits."

Crime Stoppers provides rewards of up to $2,000 to tipsters who provide information that leads to arrests. Since 1985, National Capital Area Crime Stoppers has received 68,819 tips from members of the public that helped police make 4,961 arrests, the organization said.

McMullen said only around 30 per cent of the tipsters who are entitled to a cash reward actually collect it.

"Notwithstanding that, though, there's folks out there that may be compelled by the cash reward to come forward," he said.

Richard McMullen, president of National Capital Area Crime Stoppers, said the program achieved impressive results in 2019 despite a lower number of tips. (Submitted by Richard McMullen)

2019 results

McMullen said the program showed impressive results in 2019 on a number of key metrics.

While the total number of tips decreased compared to the previous year, the quality of tips improved, McMullen said, and led to more arrests and criminal charges.

Based on a total of 3,962 anonymous tips received through Crime Stoppers in 2019, police made 62 arrests, laid 298 criminal charges and cleared a total of 36 criminal cases.

Confidential tips also led to the seizure of $241,991 in illegal drugs and the recovery of $45,260 worth of property. Sixteen firearms were also seized.

That's compared to over 5,000 tips received in 2018. That year, tips through Crime Stoppers led to 24 arrests, 146 criminal charges, and 33 criminal cases cleared.

McMullen attributes the success to the strong partnership between Crime Stoppers and police.

"The police services are investigating the tips that we provide and they're able to take those tips and turn them into solid results," he said.