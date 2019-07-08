3 women guilty of kidnapping, sexual assault in attack posted online

Calling the testimony of three woman accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 21-year-old acquaintance in a humiliating revenge attack "completely unbelievable," an Ottawa judge found the trio guilty Friday.

Eunice Illunga, 44, the accused ringleader, 39-year-old Sandrine Tomba-Kalema and 29-year old Safi Mahinja were found guilty of breaking and entering, forcible confinement, kidnapping and sexual assault relating to the incident on July 3, 2015.

The victim told the truth in court, and it made our job easy. - Sgt. Marc-Andre Guy, Ottawa police

Illunga was also found guilty of assault and distributing intimate images on social media.

In his decision, Superior Court Justice Kevin Smith said the three accused, who all testified in their own defence, lied about what happened in a self-serving attempt to downplay their own roles.

Accused victim of affair

Smith agreed with the Crown that the trio entered the victim's east Ottawa apartment without her consent.

Once inside, Ilunga retrieved a knife from the kitchen and slashed the woman's leather couch and chair before smashing her television

The three then held the woman captive in the bathroom as Illunga punched her in the eye and took off her bathrobe, exposing her breasts — all in an attempt to get the victim to admit that she had had a sexual relationship with the ringleader's boyfriend.

A cellphone video recorded and posted on social media by Illunga shows the victim sobbing as the three women berate her to tell the truth about the alleged affair.

Smith said the victim was "so completely terrorized" that she attempted to jump off the balcony of her 16th-floor apartment.

Removed pubic hair

The women eventually forced the woman into a car and drove to Mahinja's home, where Illunga again screamed at her to admit the affair.

When she didn't get an admission, Illunga took the young woman's clothes off and began removing her pubic hair with depilatory cream supplied by Mahinja.

Illunga testified that the young woman agreed to let her remove her pubic hair. But Smith, who called Illunga the "main perpetrator," told the court that at no time on the video did the woman ever consent to being assaulted.

"I find Miss Illunga violated [the victim's] sexual integrity in an attempt to degrade and demean her because she was angry with her because she slept with her boyfriend," he said.

Women held in custody

Illunga sat in the courtroom with her head down for most of the proceedings. Tomba-Kalema broke down and put her head on the shoulder of unidentified woman who had accompanied her to court.

Crown prosecutor Louise Tansy asked Smith to revoke bail for all three women, given the severity of their crimes and the potential for lengthy prison sentences.

Lawyers for all three women said the request caught them off guard, and asked for time to prepare arguments. But Smith sided with the Crown and the three were led away in handcuffs.

Outside the courthouse, Sgt. Marc-Andre Guy, the lead police investigator in the case, said he was "just very pleased" with the result of the trial.

"The victim told the truth in court, and it made our job easy," he said. "The video was definitely crucial on securing the convictions on a lot of these charges."

Defence lawyers will present arguments against the bail revocation on Oct. 29.