Creator Network seeks young storytellers with a passion for making videos, online content

Do you love making videos and online content? Do you have a unique and compelling visual story to tell?

CBC Ottawa's Creator Network is looking for young digital storytellers from diverse backgrounds to produce original video content to air on CBC. We want creators to tell stories through their own lens, and we will license and pay for the content.

What is the Creator Network?

The Creator Network is a small team of CBC producers that work with emerging digital storytellers to create short (around five-minute) video pieces that are of particular interest to younger audiences.

We pay creators who bring their own perspective and creative energy to these projects, who want to collaborate and explore different stories and storytelling treatments and share them on CBC's platforms.

The Creator Network gives creators the opportunity to pitch and showcase their content across CBC Ottawa's platforms, including social media, TV, Radio and web, and as far and wide as CBC Gem, CBC local and across Canada, CBC Indigenous, CBC Radio, Life, Arts and Kids.

Savannah Thomas, left, told her story of growing Black in a white family for CBC's Creator Network in Nova Scotia. (Bria Miller for CBC)

You may already be familiar with our Absolutely Canadian (Ontario) series that showcases some short films and longer format documentaries created by independent local directors/producers. You can find out more information here and where to pitch.

CBC's Creator Network adds a new way for young, digital creators to collaborate with CBC.

Dancer, DJ, choreographer and teacher Maribeth (Kilusan) Tabanera has turned to dancing outdoors in Winnipeg during the pandemic. She was featured in a recent Creator Network video in Manitoba. (Submitted by Maribeth (Kilusan) Tabanera)

What are we looking for?

We're looking for diverse and unique voices both behind the lens and in front of the camera. Specifically, we're looking to hear from emerging digital creators, ages 18 to 40, from across Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec.

This is a paid opportunity, and we are specifically looking to work with underrepresented creators including BIPOC, newcomers and people with disabilities, as well as anyone with a fresh and new idea.

Content creators can be writers, filmmakers, vloggers, photographers, journalists, artists, animators, foodies or anyone else with a compelling idea and visual plan for bright and bold content.

Here are a few examples of Creator Network content from other parts of Canada.

John Loeppky, a disabled artist and freelance writer in Regina, explains spoon theory as part of a Creator Network project in Saskatchewan. (Matt Duguid/CBC)

How to pitch to us

If you're a creator with a great idea, we want to hear from you. To send us your pitch, please fill out this Google Form.

Questions?

CBC Ottawa Creator Network producers will host a virtual question and answer drop-in session on Friday, Jan. 7 from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. ET and on Friday, Jan. 21 from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. ET. Please email creatornetworkott@cbc.ca for more information.