Cooped-up locals show off their creativity

Just because you need to isolate doesn't mean you can't innovate.

It's been nearly two weeks since Ontario declared its state of emergency, but some people have been staying indoors even longer than that in an attempt to flatten the COVID-19 curve.

We asked you to send us photos of the creative projects you've been working on — and you didn't disappoint.

Katie Simms of Pembroke, Ont., has been giving famous paintings a COVID-19 twist. Check out her versions of "The Girl with the Pearl Earring," "The Last Sanitizer (Supper)" and "The Hands of God."

Previous Next

Greg and Julie Anderson have been busy with home renovations and decided to give their garage a chic makeover. According to the couple, the transformation only cost $350.

Previous Next

It seems Jess Fleury, an elementary school teacher, has been thinking longingly about the outdoors while taking advantage of her time inside.

One of the paintings Jess Fleury has been working on during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Submitted by Jess Fleury)

Kathy Rodrigue has been working on watercolour paintings from an idea she saw on the website Pinterest.

Kathy Rodrigue has been working on watercolour paintings from an idea she saw on Pinterest. (Submitted by Kathy Rodrigue)

Graphic designer Michael Moir has created vintage-style public service announcements, designed to evoke a bygone era while also reminding 21st-century Ottawans to keep fighting the good fight.

Previous Next

Jayden Jeong, 9, and Allison Jeong, 7, from Barrhaven have been making a map to track the spread of COVID-19 throughout the world.

Jayden and Allison Jeong have been working on this map, tracking the spread of COVID-19 from inside their Barrhaven home. (Supplied by Ji-hyun Hong )

Pascale Brisson and her son, Théo, cut out number shapes from pizza boxes. Théo painted the numbers before his mother turned them into a decoration.

Pascale Brisson and her son, Théo, have been cutting out numbers from pizza boxes and stringing them up during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Submitted by Pascale Brisson )

Tracey Moroney and her daughter, Jayden, seen below, have jointly worked on their "paint by numbers" projects — pre-made kits that have segmented boards showing where to paint. They're trying to capture the likeness of their dog, Roxy.

Jayden Moroney works on a paint-by-numbers project to keep busy during the COVID-19 outbreak. (Submitted by Tracey Moroney)

Finally, Allison MacAlister has been working on this crochet dinosaur. Plod the centrosaurus — a relative of the triceratops — is made with African flower motifs.