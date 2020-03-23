Getting creative in a time of social distancing

Ottawa · Photos

People in Ottawa and the surrounding region are making the most of their time stuck at home. Here's how a few of them have been handling the isolation — while helping slow the spread of COVID-19. BYOB: Don Petitpas and Carolyn Young enjoy 'social distancing happy hour' with their neighbours in Orléans. 'Every day we each gather at the end of our driveways and spend an hour socializing, keeping our sanity and humanity in check.' (Submitted by Don Pettipas and Carolyn Young) We're going to beat this thing: Cathy MacDonald and her daughters in Quyon, Que., created a COVID-19 pinata as a birthday gift for a friend. Inside are wrapped candies and rolls of toilet paper. 'Although not an amusing situation we find ourselves in, the objective was to try and ‘kill’ the virus.' (Submitted by Cathy MacDonald) Raising the barre: Seven-year-old Emma Lebert of Pembroke, Ont., built her own ballet barre with PVC piping, connectors and a little help from mom. The DIY project is helping keep Emma on her toes while her ballet studio is closed. (Submitted by Emma Lebert ) Made to order: With local eateries closed, Vanessa Bascelli tackled her favourite restaurant dish — the Oaxaca Bowl from Freshii — herself. (Submitted by Vanessa Bascelli) A bright idea: Amy Foulkes knitted this little ray of sunshine for her cousin’s new baby. She hopes it will brighten their day. (Submitted by Amy Foulkes) Back to nature: No gym? No problem. Peter Leblanc of Osgoode, Ont., constructed this squat rack/cable machine using old brake rotors for weights and a length of telephone pole as a bar. (Submitted by Peter Leblanc) Out of this world: Angela Richards, who lives in the Aylmer sector of Gatineau, Que., spent a day on this rock painting inspired by E.T., the movie extra terrestrial who only wanted to go home and stay there. 'We are taking E.T.'s advice.' (Submitted by Angela Richards) They've got it covered: While university student Miasya Bulger is back home in Ottawa from Montreal to wait out the pandemic, she has rediscovered her love of crafting with her mother. (Submitted by Miasya Bulger)