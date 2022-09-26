1 teen killed, 3 critically injured in crash near Thurso, Que.

A 16 year-old girl was killed and three other teens were injured Sunday in a crash following what police say was a street race in Lochaber, Que., east of Gatineau.

Emergency vehicles were called to the crash on chemin du 4e Rang du Gore shortly before 5 p.m., the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) told Radio-Canada.

According to police, two vehicles were racing when one vehicle veered off the road and ended up in a large ravine. The driver and three passengers were rushed to hospital with critical injuries, SQ spokesperson Nicolas Scholtus said.

Police said Monday morning a 16-year old girl who was a passenger had died. They didn't release her name.

Two of the other people in the vehicle, including the 17-year-old driver, are in stable condition and the fourth has been discharged from hospital, according to the SQ late Monday morning.

Police said they'd spoken to the 18-year-old driver of the second vehicle, who was not hurt. Neither were their two passengers.

Thurso is approximately 50 kilometres northeast of downtown Ottawa.