Ottawa

4 teens critically injured in crash near Thurso

Crashed into ravine after suspected street race, police say

According to the Sûreté du Québec, the four teens were injured after crashing their vehicle into a ravine. Witnesses reported two vehicles street racing a bit earlier. (Emily Blais/Radio-Canada)

Four teens suffered life-threatening injuries Sunday in a crash during what police believe was a street race just east of Thurso, Que.

Emergency vehicles were called to the crash on chemin du 4e Rang du Gore shortly before 5 p.m., the Sûreté du Québec told Radio-Canada.

According to police, one vehicle had veered off the road and ended up in a large ravine. The driver and three passengers, all minors, were rushed to hospital with critical injuries, SQ spokesperson Nicolas Scholtus said.

Witnesses had reported two vehicles racing in the area a short time before the crash, police said.

Police said they'd spoken to the 18-year-old driver of the second vehicle, who was not hurt.

Thurso is approximately 50 kilometres northwest of downtown Ottawa.

With files from Radio-Canada

