4 teens critically injured in crash near Thurso

Four teens suffered life-threatening injuries Sunday in a crash during what police believe was a street race just east of Thurso, Que.

Emergency vehicles were called to the crash on chemin du 4e Rang du Gore shortly before 5 p.m., the Sûreté du Québec told Radio-Canada.

According to police, one vehicle had veered off the road and ended up in a large ravine. The driver and three passengers, all minors, were rushed to hospital with critical injuries, SQ spokesperson Nicolas Scholtus said.

Witnesses had reported two vehicles racing in the area a short time before the crash, police said.

Police said they'd spoken to the 18-year-old driver of the second vehicle, who was not hurt.

Thurso is approximately 50 kilometres northwest of downtown Ottawa.