Collision involving STO bus causes road closure in Lowertown
Ottawa·New

A Société de transport de l'Outaouais (STO) bus collided with another vehicle this morning knocking down a Hydro Ottawa pole.

A section of St. Patrick Street will remain closed as police investigate

CBC News ·
The crash knocked over a hydro pole, causing a brief power outage in the area. (Dominique Degré/CBC)

A Société de transport de l'Outaouais (STO) bus and another vehicle collided this morning in Lowertown closing down a section of St. Patrick Street. 

Police were called to the corner of St. Patrick Street and Cumberland Street at approximately 8:08 a.m. on Saturday where an STO bus hit another vehicle knocking down a hydro pole. 

Power in the area was out until approximately 9:40 a.m. 

A minor injury was reported of a man complaining of neck pain, according to police. 

St Patrick Street from King Edward Avenue to Dalhousie Street will remain closed Saturday until approximately 3 p.m. as police investigate the cause of the crash. 

