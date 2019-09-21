Collision involving STO bus causes road closure in Lowertown

A Société de transport de l'Outaouais (STO) bus and another vehicle collided this morning in Lowertown closing down a section of St. Patrick Street.

Police were called to the corner of St. Patrick Street and Cumberland Street at approximately 8:08 a.m. on Saturday where an STO bus hit another vehicle knocking down a hydro pole.

Power in the area was out until approximately 9:40 a.m.

A minor injury was reported of a man complaining of neck pain, according to police.

St Patrick Street from King Edward Avenue to Dalhousie Street will remain closed Saturday until approximately 3 p.m. as police investigate the cause of the crash.