SIU invokes mandate after police cruiser involved in crash

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating a crash between a police cruiser and another vehicle that sent two people to hospital with serious injuries Saturday evening.

Photos show one vehicle flipped over and an Ottawa police cruiser with damage to its front end.

When fire crews arrived, they found the two people stuck inside the rolled-over vehicle. The driver needed to be extracted from the vehicle.

Paramedics took a male and female patient to the Ottawa Hospital's civic campus with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the SIU, a police watchdog organization, the driver and passenger of the civilian vehicle remain in hospital.

The police officer was sent to Montfort Hospital with minor injuries and has since been released.

The collision occurred just before 8 p.m. along the Aviation Parkway near Privé La Cité, close to Ottawa's La Cité college in the east end.

Three SIU investigators have been assigned to the case. The unit invokes its mandate to investigate police conduct that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault or the discharge of a firearm at a person.