1 dead, 2 injured in Highway 50 crash

A woman is dead and two people injured after a head-on crash involving two vehicles on Highway 50 near Buckingham, Que., Wednesday morning.

Quebec provincial police got the call about the collision near chemin Lépine around 7 a.m. They say a westbound vehicle left its lane and struck an eastbound vehicle.

A woman in the eastbound vehicle was transported to hospital and has been pronounced dead. A man in the westbound vehicle was also rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries. A woman in the same vehicle was also injured.

The highway remains closed to traffic in the area.

"Right now, we have a specialist in collision that is on the scene who's going to try to determine what happened exactly," said Sgt. Marc Tessier of the Sûreté du Québec.

"Also our investigators are interviewing witnesses that saw the driver just before the collision, in both vehicles. So all these factors are in play to determine exactly what happened."

Police said there were four deadly collisions on Highway 50 last year, as well as other crashes involving injuries. In two months last summer, Sûreté du Québec handed out more than 400 speeding tickets on the highway.