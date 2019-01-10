Woman critically injured in Nepean crash

A woman suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash on Moodie Drive south of Fallowfield Road Thursday morning.

It happened at about 7:40 a.m., paramedics said.

The woman was critically injured, a child was taken to hospital with serious injuries, and another adult was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Their ages weren't immediately available.

Police said the crash involved two vehicles.

They've closed Moodie Drive between McKenna Casey Drive and Cambrian Road, and expect it to remain closed for hours.