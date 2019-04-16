Vehicle crashes into house in Britannia area

A woman was injured when her vehicle crashed into a house in the Britannia area in western Ottawa Tuesday morning.

Ottawa paramedics said they were called to Nautica Private off Carling Avenue around 7:30 a.m.

A woman, whose exact age wasn't determined, was taken to hospital in stable condition with unspecified injuries, paramedics said. She was driving and was the only one in the vehicle at the time, police said.

At least one person was home at the time, according to police, but there were no other injuries.

Specially trained firefighters are on scene to make sure the home is stable before the vehicle is removed, said Ottawa Fire Services.

Eastbound Carling Avenue is down to one lane because of the crash.