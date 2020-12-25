1 dead after Christmas morning crash

A 47-year-old woman has died after her sedan went off the road Christmas morning, rolling in the median along Highway 417, between Carp Road and Palladium Drive.

Emergency services were called to the scene shortly after 9 a.m., Ontario Provincial Police told CBC.

Firefighters had to extricate the woman who was pronounced dead at the scene. She was the only one in the vehicle at the time.

As of early Friday afternoon, police said they were not releasing the woman's name as they were still trying to notify her next of kin.

Investigators remain on scene. Part of the eastbound lanes of Highway 417 between Palladium Drive and Carp Road remain closed to traffic.