Crash involving at least 10 vehicles closes Highway 416 at Rideau River

At least 10 vehicles were involved in a crash on Highway 416 on a bridge that spans the Rideau River on Monday evening, according to Ottawa Fire Services.

Firefighters said "multiple injuries" were reported in the crash south of Ottawa in the highway's northbound lanes. Some of the injuries are serious, firefighters said.

Emergency crews, including the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), were called to the scene at about 7:25 p.m.

"On arrival, fire fighters from Ottawa Fire Services and the North Grenville Fire Department worked with OPP and paramedics at the expansive [collision] scene," Ottawa Fire Services said in a statement.

As of 9:48 p.m., the roadway was closed at the crash site, firefighters said. It's unclear how long Highway 416 will remain closed.

Both Ottawa Fire Services and OPP told CBC no further information would be available on Monday evening.