2 men walk away from float plane crash in Carleton Place

A float plane crashed Friday afternoon near the Carleton Place Airport, police say. Two people on board walked away with only minor scratches. (Ontario Provincial Police)

Ontario Provincial Police say two men who were on board a float plane that crashed nose down into a wooded area Friday are extremely fortunate to be alive.

"They are very, very lucky that they were able to walk away with nothing but a few scratches," said OPP spokesperson Bill Dickson Friday afternoon.

The crash occurred just after 2:30 p.m. near the Carleton Place Airport, just southwest of Ottawa, after their plane experienced fuel line problems, police said.

The pilot had planned to land at the airport using wheels attached to his floats but didn't make it, Dickson said. Instead the plane crashed into trees and shrubs near the airport.

"It could have been much worse," he said. "They were walking out toward the road when officers arrived."

It's now up to the plane's owner to remove it from the wooded area, police said. OPP are not investigating.

The crash is the second collision involving a small plane in less than a week, after two planes collided in mid-air near Constance Bay in rural west Ottawa last weekend.