Ottawa

Chesterville man killed in crash southeast of Ottawa

A 24-year-old man was killed Friday in a single-vehicle crash near the town of Finch, Ont., provincial police say.

Vincent Forward, 24, died in crash near Finch, Ont.

CBC News ·
Ontario Provincial Police say 24-year-old Vincent Forward of Chesterville, Ont., was killed in Friday's crash. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

A 24-year-old man has died in a single-vehicle crash southeast of Ottawa.

Ontario Provincial Police said their officers were called to the crash on Front Street near Finch, Ont., at around 2 p.m. on Friday.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, OPP said.

He was identified Saturday as Vincent Forward, 24, of Chesterville, Ont.

Police continue to look into the cause of the crash, with the help of their collision investigators.

