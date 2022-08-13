A 24-year-old man has died in a single-vehicle crash southeast of Ottawa.

Ontario Provincial Police said their officers were called to the crash on Front Street near Finch, Ont., at around 2 p.m. on Friday.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, OPP said.

He was identified Saturday as Vincent Forward, 24, of Chesterville, Ont.

Police continue to look into the cause of the crash, with the help of their collision investigators.