Police officer injured in RIDE check collision

An Ontario Provincial Police officer was injured early Saturday morning after his cruiser was struck by an allegedly impaired driver.

Police say the crash happened just after 12:45 a.m. on King Street in the town of Delta, Ont., about 120 kilometres south of Ottawa.

Leeds County OPP officers were out conducting a RIDE check when a northbound vehicle struck one of the officers' patrol vehicles.

Police said the driver of the vehicle ran away but was arrested a short time later.

Both the officer and the driver were taken to hospital with minor injuries. A 23-year-old man from Portland, Ont., now faces six charges, including operating a motor vehicle while impaired and assaulting a police officer.

The crash could have been "much more serious," OPP said Saturday afternoon.