Crane drops part of load at Hintonburg construction site

Ottawa police have closed a stretch of Wellington Street W. after a crane partially dropped its load at a Hintonburg construction site Monday afternoon.

Ottawa Fire Services said a crane operator suffered a medical emergency in the crane's operator box, though no one else was injured in the incident.

Firefighters escorted paramedics up to the crane's cabin to assess the operator's condition and performed a rope rescue — a rescue method using a series of ropes and pulleys — to lower the victim to the ground.

The operator was transported to hospital in stable condition, Ottawa paramedics said.

Video of crane operator being lowered by fire department rope rescue team. He appeared conscious and has been transported to hospital <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCOttawa?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCOttawa</a> <a href="https://t.co/51mVwJFGp6">pic.twitter.com/51mVwJFGp6</a> —@GiacomoPanico

The incident happened at a tower construction site at the corner of Wellington Street W. and Parkdale Avenue around 2:30 p.m.

Photos from the scene show a rope rescue team arriving at the site and preparing to lower the crane operator to the ground.

A rescue team approaches the crane's cabin. (Giacomo Panico/CBC)

Police have closed Wellington Street W. between Parkdale and Rosemount avenues and have contacted the Ontario Ministry of Labour to see if it plans to investigate.