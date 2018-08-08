Ottawa brewer not interested in tapping into buck-a-beer

When Ontario's minimum price for beer drops to $1 just before the Labour Day weekend, craft brewers probably won't pour any effort into changing the price of their products.

That's according to ​Rob McIsaac, partner and co-owner of Beyond the Pale, a craft brewery that has been operating in Ottawa since 2012.

McIsaac told CBC News that marketing incentives offered by the provincial governments — such as limited time discounts and displays at LCBO stores — seem nice, but wouldn't offset the hits the brewery would be taking by lowering prices to $1.

"Selling it for a $1 for us, that just wouldn't be possible," he said. "I don't know if we could actually sell canned water for $1 so we definitely couldn't sell premium craft beer."

Lowered from $1.25

Premier Doug Ford announced Tuesday the new minimum price for beer in the province, lowered from the $1.25 price that has been in place since 2008. This won't apply to beer over 5.6 per cent alcohol or brews sold in restaurants and bars.

McIsaac said only bigger breweries will be able to sell beer for $1 and craft beer drinkers aren't likely to switch over, just because it's cheaper.

He said his customers won't be surprised when Beyond the Pale prices stay the same.

"To be honest, I don't think it's going to affect us a whole lot," he said.

McIsaac added that, ultimately, lowering the minimum price of beer from $1.25 to $1 is pretty inconsequential.

"That difference is negligible," he said. "It seems like a populist political play to try to make a whole lot of noise about something that really doesn't matter to the industry, likely won't benefit consumers, if anything else it's threatening to hurt the small business."

Not even 'remotely feasible'

Scott Simmons, president of the Ontario Craft Beer Association, told CBC Radio's All In A Day that craft beer has been the fastest growing category of beer in the province for a number of years.

There will always be consumers who want discount or value beer, consumers who like beers priced in the middle range and those who prefer premium products. Each type has a different audience, and the $1 beer price caters to just one of those audiences, he suggested.

Craft beer lovers are generally willing to pay a small premium for a high quality product as well, he said.

The new minimum price is really a "non-issue" for Ontario's 260 craft breweries. It's not part of their brands, and craft brewers tend to want to use the best ingredients they can find, which costs more, Simmons added.

"It's just not even a price point that is remotely feasible for a craft brewer."

Simmons said he's been speaking with his membership about Ford's idea to lower to price of beer for many weeks, and doesn't get a sense that they're concerned about it or interested in making changes.

"I'm getting an overwhelming response from them that it's not going to change the way they do business. They're proud of the products they produce," he said. "And if you follow social media, consumers are saying the same thing."