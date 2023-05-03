The union representing tens of thousands of Canada Revenue Agency workers still on the picket lines gives an update on their contract negotiations.

The union representing tens of thousands of Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) workers still on strike will be giving an update on their contract negotiations this afternoon.

Some 35,000 CRA employees remain on the picket lines, two days after the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) reached a tentative agreement with the Treasury Board for more than 120,000 other federal government workers who'd been striking since April 19 .

The striking CRA workers are represented by PSAC and one of its subcomponents, the Union of Taxation Employees. The update, which will feature PSAC national president Chris Aylward, is slated to get underway at 1:15 p.m.

In a statement Monday, PSAC said some issues relating to hours of work and information management for CRA employees had been resolved.

Wages, telework, job security and protections against contracting out certain positions were among the remaining sticking points.

Despite the fact the CRA strike took place in the midst of tax season, the deadline for Canadians to file their taxes was not extended.

CRA declined an interview but told Radio-Canada in a French statement Wednesday they were still at the bargaining table and were working "tirelessly" on a fair and reasonable deal.