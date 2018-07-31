This summer's Outaouais coyote sightings aren't unusual, officials say

Children have reportedly been bitten by coyotes in Montreal in recent days, but Gatineau police say that while people have reported seeing coyotes in the area, no one has been attacked or hurt.

Officers said there have been nine reports of coyotes in Gatineau since June 1. When coyotes are reported to police, they routinely try to find the animal and contact Quebec wildlife officials to determine what to do.

There have been about 20 reports of coyotes across the Outaouais region since the beginning of summer, according to Quebec wildlife officials, and spokesperson Nicolas Bégin said that's not abnormal.

Katrine Laframboise recently saw a coyote in the Plateau area while out for a run with her fiance, not far from boulevard de l'Amérique-Française.

'Seem to be getting closer'

"There was a coyote about eight or nine meters away from us. And at first we said, 'Oh crap.' ... We were kind of in shock … not knowing what to do," Laframboise said.

It didn't seem very scared of us, which is the scary part. - Katrine Laframboise

"It kind of roamed around, but it looked at us and it didn't seem very scared of us, which is the scary part," she said.

"They do, from my experience, seem to be getting closer and closer to residential areas."

Bégin said urban sprawl is partly responsible for the rise in coyote sightings, adding that coyotes are good at adapting to their environment and have gotten used to urban areas.

He advises people who see a coyote to remain calm, get to a safe place without running, face the animal and, if possible, gather with other people.