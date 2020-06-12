Police shoot aggressive coyote in Riverside South

Ottawa police have shot and killed a coyote in Riverside South, where at least one of the wild animals has been terrorizing residents for weeks.

Police say officers spotted a coyote prowling around homes near Shoreline Drive and Wild Shore Crescent early Friday morning.

"The coyote initially came at an officer, but they were able to chase it away from the residences using a police cruiser," police said in a news release.

Officers then located the same animal in nearby Claudette Cain Park, "where they had no choice but to put it down safely."

Bylaw officers removed the carcass for testing, police said.

The killing follows a string of frightening encounters in Riverside South and Barrhaven, including one attack that sent a man to hospital and the death of at least one family pet.

Meanwhile, the city and province have been wrangling over who's responsible for the problem.

Police are asking residents to remain vigilant and avoid wooded areas. While coyotes aren't normally aggressive, the city's bylaw department will continue to work with a wildlife specialist to continue monitoring their activity in the area, police said.