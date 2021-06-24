Skip to Main Content
Series of cat deaths likely caused by coyotes, police say

Ottawa police say that a series of cat deaths in the city were caused by a predatory attack, most likely coyotes.

Total of 7 cats have been found dead, police said

Ottawa police say the recent cat deaths in Ottawa is likely caused by predatory attack. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)

Police opened an investigation this month after four cats were found mutilated with signs of abuse.

A total of seven cats have now been found dead, police said in a news release Thursday.

One of the deceased cats was sent to the University of Guelph Animal Health Laboratory in Kemptville, Ont., just outside of Ottawa.

A necropsy determined the cause was a predatory attack, the release said.

Police and the Ottawa Humane Society recommended pet owners keep their animals inside.

Nina Berry's cat Naz Naz disappeared on June 10. Three days later, his body was found in a nearby field. Police say their investigation found that the series of cat deaths were likely caused by coyotes. (Supplied by Nina Berry)
