Series of cat deaths likely caused by coyotes, police say

Ottawa police say that a series of cat deaths in the city were caused by a predatory attack, most likely coyotes.

Police opened an investigation this month after four cats were found mutilated with signs of abuse.

A total of seven cats have now been found dead, police said in a news release Thursday.

One of the deceased cats was sent to the University of Guelph Animal Health Laboratory in Kemptville, Ont., just outside of Ottawa.

A necropsy determined the cause was a predatory attack, the release said.

Police and the Ottawa Humane Society recommended pet owners keep their animals inside.