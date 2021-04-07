Ottawans 60 and over now eligible for vaccination

Ottawans age 60 and over are now eligible to book an appointment to be vaccinated against COVID-19 at one of four community clinics, the city announced Wednesday.

Anyone born in or before 1961 can now book an appointment through the province's online booking system, or by calling the provincial vaccine booking line at 1-833-943-3900 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., seven days a week.

The city said it will offer appointments at these four vaccination clinics until April 30:

Nepean Sportsplex

Ruddy Family YMCA-YWCA

Eva James Memorial Community Centre

Ottawa City Hall

More vaccination appointments will be available after April 30 "once vaccine deliveries are confirmed," the city said.

The province announced Tuesday it was expanding eligibility criteria. Previously, only those 70 and over were eligible in eastern Ontario.

On Wednesday morning, Ottawa Public Health warned of technical problems with the booking system.

FYI: we are experiencing very high web traffic, which is causing slow load times & issues with our vaccine eligibility tool.<br><br>We apologize for the inconvenience & we are working to resolve the issues. Please visit <a href="https://t.co/pu5ZgiEfTl">https://t.co/pu5ZgiEfTl</a> or call 1-833-943-3900 if you're eligible. —@OttawaHealth

As part of the move to Phase 2 of its three-phase vaccination plan, Ontario has also expanded eligibility to residents with "highest-risk" health problems including multiple sclerosis and certain types of kidney disease, and to organ transplant recipients. Their caregivers are also now eligible for vaccination.

The province said it plans to expand eligibility to people 50 and over in certain "hot spot" communities, though it hasn't released full details.

In western Quebec, eligibility will be expanded Thursday to include residents 55 and over.