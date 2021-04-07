Skip to Main Content
Ottawa

Ottawans 60 and over now eligible for vaccination

Ottawans age 60 and over are now eligible to book an appointment to be vaccinated against COVID-19 at one of four community clinics, the city announced Wednesday.

Province also expands eligibility to those with 'highest-risk' health concerns

CBC News ·
Audra Wash cleans chairs at the waiting area at the Invista Centre in Kingston, Ont., on March 1, 2021. The centre is being used as a COVID-19 vaccination site for the KLF&A health unit. (Lars Hagberg/Canadian Press)

Anyone born in or before 1961 can now book an appointment through the province's online booking system, or by calling the provincial vaccine booking line at 1-833-943-3900 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., seven days a week.

The city said it will offer appointments at these four vaccination clinics until April 30:

  • Nepean Sportsplex
  • Ruddy Family YMCA-YWCA
  • Eva James Memorial Community Centre
  • Ottawa City Hall

More vaccination appointments will be available after April 30 "once vaccine deliveries are confirmed," the city said.

The province announced Tuesday it was expanding eligibility criteria. Previously, only those 70 and over were eligible in eastern Ontario.

On Wednesday morning, Ottawa Public Health warned of technical problems with the booking system.

 

As part of the move to Phase 2 of its three-phase vaccination plan, Ontario has also expanded eligibility to residents with "highest-risk" health problems including multiple sclerosis and certain types of kidney disease, and to organ transplant recipients. Their caregivers are also now eligible for vaccination.

The province said it plans to expand eligibility to people 50 and over in certain "hot spot" communities, though it hasn't released full details.

In western Quebec, eligibility will be expanded Thursday to include residents 55 and over.

now