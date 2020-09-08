New school and a new normal for Grade 9 students

Grade 9 students with the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board made the major transition to secondary school on Tuesday — a day of orientation that included meeting teachers, touring classrooms and plenty of first day jitters.

"Everyone's excited and nervous," said Kayla Harder, 13, who is entering Glebe Collegiate Institute.

Harder says she chose to attend classes this year because she learns better in a social setting and she's satisfied that safety measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 are in place.

"There's stickers on the ground and tape measuring which way to go," said Harder.

"There's hand sanitizers everywhere and water fountains are blocked off and that kind of stuff...I don't have any concerns."

Kayla Harder, 13, started Grade 9 on Wednesday at Glebe Collegiate Institute. (Sandra Abma/CBC)

Students are divided into learning groups of 10 and sit at physically distant desks. Each pupil is required to wear a mask in class and throughout the school.

Harder is looking forward to making new friends in high school, but she says wearing a mask poses a challenge.

"It's really weird we are not able to see people smile when you're trying to, like, greet people," said Harder.

"I'm trying to squint as much as I can to show that I'm happy."

Glebe Grade 9 students Kayla Harder (left) and Sadie Girard (right) say they learn better in a social setting. (Sandra Abma/CBC)

Sadie Girard says her first day at Glebe was disorienting at first, as teaching staff weren't always able to answer her questions about schedules and class locations. But the 14 year old said the confusion was understandable.

"It hasn't ever happened before and [teachers have] never really had time to practise," said Girard. "So everyone was learning together."

Like her friend Harder, Girard says she was eager to get a start on Grade 9 in a classroom setting.

"Having a teacher is so much easier than having to learn off the computer," said Girard.

"It's not fun to sit at home by yourself with your brother across the table."

Three of Ottawa’s newest Grade 9 students, Sadie Girard, Theo Kneen and Kayla Harder, say the experience of starting high school is much different than they imagined due to COVID-19 safety measures. 0:44

Grade 9 student, Theo Kneen, 14, says he wasn't happy that his high school career was beginning in the shadow of the pandemic, with strict safety precautions and truncated in-class learning.

"I felt a little bit cheated that this would be my start to high school," said Kneen.

But now that's he's seen the setup and heard from his teachers, Kneen says he is more optimistic.

"I think that they'll be able to teach us enough and as efficiently as before," said Kneen, "I feel it will practically be as good as the real thing."