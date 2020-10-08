COVID-19 outbreak closes Franco-Cité high school

Another Ottawa school is suspending in-class learning because of a COVID-19 outbreak.

École secondaire catholique Franco-Cité, a French Catholic high school near CHEO and The Ottawa Hospital's General campus, said Wednesday night on Facebook it's offering online learning only for 14 days.

The school board says 15 people at Franco-Cité have tested positive since the start of the school year. The board didn't specify whether those infected are staff or students. Three of the cases are now considered resolved.

Last week, the school was experiencing a teacher shortage because so many had to self-isolate due to possible exposure.

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) declared an outbreak at the school on Monday, one of nine active school outbreaks in the city as of Tuesday afternoon.

École élémentaire catholique Horizon-Jeunesse in the same school board has also suspended in-person learning.

At least one student or staff member at more than 100 schools in Ottawa has now tested positive for COVID-19.

OPH considers a school to have an outbreak when there's a reasonable chance the coronavirus was transmitted during a school activity, including on a bus or during before- or after-school care.