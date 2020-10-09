Riverside South elementary school closed by COVID-19

St. Jerome Elementary School in Riverside South has been closed by COVID-19, according to the Ottawa Catholic School Board (OCSB).

The OCSB announced Thursday night that two staff members at the school had tested positive.

It's the third school in Ottawa to be closed by an outbreak this week, after École Horizon-Jeunesse and École secondaire catholique Franco-Cité.

Neither St. Jerome nor the board has said what kind of virtual learning is being offered. It's not known how long the closure may last.

I know this is a difficult day everyone. Please remember to be good to yourselves and be well. We will figure things out together. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/JERPride?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#JERPride</a> —@StJeromeOCSB

Ottawa Public Health has declared outbreaks in 12 other schools, according to its most recent update Wednesday.

An outbreak is when public health officials have reason to believe the coronavirus spread during a school activity, including on a school bus or during before- or after-school care.

More than 150 schools in the wider Ottawa-Gatineau region have now reported at least one case of COVID-19 since classes resumed.