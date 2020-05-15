Do you have questions about COVID-19 and what's safe?
Send your questions for this week's Q&A
Is it safe to see my grandparents yet? Should I wear a mask to the hardware store? If I had a cold this winter, am I immune to COVID-19? How worried should I be about a second wave?
If you still have questions about this virus and how to protect yourself as restrictions loosen — CBC Ottawa wants to hear from you.
- Send your questions about COVID-19 and your health here.
Each Wednesday, we're asking an expert to address your concerns about the impact of COVID-19 on your life, from finances to psychology to your rights.
Last week, you shared your stories of the emotional toll of the virus on your relationships. This Wednesday, we're focusing on what we know about the virus and how it affects your health.
Raywat Deonandan is a global health epidemiologist and an associate professor at the University of Ottawa who's been trying to answer a lot of commonly asked questions about this virus.
On Wednesday, May 20, he'll answer your questions about COVID-19 and your health.
You can check it out on CBC Ottawa's website, on our Facebook page and on our Twitter feed. Ottawa Morning's Robyn Bresnahan will host the series live on CBC Radio, starting after the 8 a.m. news.
Email us your questions here.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.