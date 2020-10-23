5 more deaths linked to COVID-19 in Ottawa

Five more people have died from COVID-19 in Ottawa, adding to what has become the city's deadliest month of the pandemic since spring.

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) has recorded 41 deaths linked to COVID-19 since medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches announced on Sept. 18 that the city was in the midst of a second wave.

Twenty-seven of those fatalities have come in October, the city's deadliest month since May, when 129 died. Ottawa's death toll now sites at 314.

OPH reported 88 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, and has declared 82 more cases resolved.

A total of 6,384 Ottawa residents have now tested positive, inlcuding 676 known active cases and 5,394 resolved cases.

Slightly more than half the new cases reported Friday are above the age of 40, including 12 people in their 80s.

The number of COVID-19 patients in hospital has dropped by five to 44, the lowest in about two weeks. Four of those patients are in intensive care.

The current backlog of swabs waiting to be processed at a lab is above 2,300. OPH learns of a positive test within 48 hours 73 per cent of the time, continuing its slow improvement.

Just over 1,700 people got tested on Wednesday in Ottawa, well below the city's capacity of 2,500. Of those tests, 2.4 per cent are coming back positive.

There are no new outbreaks at schools or hospitals in Ottawa.

The Ottawa Catholic School Board said St. Jerome Elementary School has reopened after being closed by a COVID-19 outbreak.