Ottawa sets new daily record with 182 COVID-19 cases

Ottawa has set another grim record with 182 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in a single day.

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted the tally Thursday morning, the same day the province set a single-day record of its own with 797 cases.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Ottawa had a backlog of more than 1,700 tests waiting to be processed, and residents were getting their test results within 48 hours just 15 per cent of the time, so most of Thursday's new cases represent tests carried out days ago.

Ottawa Public Health will release more detailed data early this afternoon, which may include minor adjustments to the day's numbers.