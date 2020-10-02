Another record-breaking day for COVID-19 in Ottawa

On the same day Ottawa's medical officer of health issued a dire warning to residents to slow the spread of COVID-19 or risk collapsing the local health-care system, the city recorded 142 new cases, more than any other single day since the pandemic began.

Friday's new cases bring this week's total to 525, surpassing the previous week's count by more than 100 and setting another new record. Once again, about two-thirds of the new cases are people under 40.

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) is reporting two more fatalities, raising the city's death toll to 291. Fifty more cases are now considered resolved, but with more new cases than recoveries Friday, the number of active cases in the city rises to 767, another record high.

The number of COVID-19 patients in hospital rose by seven to 24, the highest number since early June. Four of those patients are currently in intensive care.

Since the pandemic began, 4,530 Ottawa residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and 3,472 cases have been declared resolved.

Ottawa's medical officer of health said Friday the city's COVID-19 testing and contact-tracing system is "nearly broken," and hospitals are strained to capacity as case numbers continue to climb.

Vera Etches again beseeched individuals to limit their close contacts to their households and one or two other "essential supports" such as caregivers. With everyone else, they should wear masks and maintain a two-metre distance.

Sources tell CBC the Ontario government is considering making Ottawa, Toronto and Peel COVID-19 "red zones" with tighter public health restrictions on restaurants, gyms, workplaces and meeting spaces.

One positive development shared by Etches on Friday is that wait times for testing are now shorter in Ottawa, though the backlog at laboratories is leading to delays of a week or more for results in many cases.

WATCH | Cut back close contact to slow the spread:

There are no new outbreaks in schools or hospitals Friday. Currently, outbreaks have been declared in nine schools, while more than 80 have had at least one student or staff member test positive.

The reports from OPH don't necessarily reflect how many people tested positive for COVID-19 on the day they're made public; rather, they indicate the number of new cases OPH is notified of as of 2 p.m. the previous day.