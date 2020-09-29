Santa Claus parade isn't coming to town this year

The annual Help Santa Toy Parade through downtown Ottawa is cancelled this November, but organizers say they still want to find a way to get toys to kids in need.

Parade organizers made the announcement Monday night on Facebook, citing the COVID-19 pandemic.

They said they're coming up with other ideas to get toys to children this year, including selling branded face masks.

There are usually several Santa Claus parades in the Ottawa area in November and December, but they're all now in jeopardy because of limits on gatherings and other health restrictions.

Kingston, Ont., cancelled its Santa Claus parade last week, saying it could bring too large of a crowd.