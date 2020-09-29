Santa Claus parade isn't coming to town this year

Skip to Main Content
The annual Help Santa Toy Parade through downtown Ottawa is cancelled for 2020, but organizers say they still want to find a way to get toys to kids in need.

Santa Claus waves from his sled during Ottawa's 49th annual Santa Claus parade on Nov. 17, 2018. (Miriam Katawazi/CBC)

The annual Help Santa Toy Parade through downtown Ottawa is cancelled this November, but organizers say they still want to find a way to get toys to kids in need.

Parade organizers made the announcement Monday night on Facebook, citing the COVID-19 pandemic.

They said they're coming up with other ideas to get toys to children this year, including selling branded face masks.

There are usually several Santa Claus parades in the Ottawa area in November and December, but they're all now in jeopardy because of limits on gatherings and other health restrictions.

Kingston, Ont., cancelled its Santa Claus parade last week, saying it could bring too large of a crowd.

Children smile brightly at Santa Claus during the 2018 parade. Similar gatherings during the pandemic would not be allowed. (Miriam Katawazi/CBC)
