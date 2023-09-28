RSV adds to high-risk time for respiratory illnesses

Recent developments:

Ottawa's COVID-19 numbers are generally stable.

Individual trends are moderate to very high.

It now has a moderate amount of RSV activity.

Quebec's vaccine campaign picks back up next week.

Seven more local COVID deaths have been reported.

The latest

The city's COVID-19 numbers to watch are generally stable and high in this week's Ottawa Public Health (OPH) updates. It now has a moderate amount of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) activity as well.

Because of this, OPH again says the city's health-care institutions remain at a high risk from respiratory illnesses, like they would be in December, January and February.

OPH is expecting the 2023-2024 respiratory virus season to be similar to its last, when COVID-19, flu and RSV surged at the same time to press health-care staff and the health system to the point the Red Cross had to help.

Experts recommend that people wear masks, keep their hands clean, gather in well-ventilated and less-crowded spaces, stay home when sick and keep up to date with COVID and flu vaccines to help protect themselves and vulnerable people.

Both COVID-19 and flu vaccines are expected to be available for the general public in Ottawa around the end of October, with earlier availability for people at higher risk of serious health problems.

Wastewater

Data from the research team shows that as of Sept. 25, the average coronavirus wastewater level has been generally rising for two-and-a-half months, with recent growth being more irregular.

OPH now considers this to be very high, up from high last week.

Researchers have measured and shared the amount of novel coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater since June 2020. The most recent data is from Sept. 25, 2023. (613covid.ca)

Hospitals

The average number of Ottawa residents in local hospitals for COVID-19 in the last week is stable at 36, with no patients in an ICU.

A separate count that includes patients who tested positive for COVID after being admitted for other reasons, were admitted for lingering COVID complications and were transferred from other health units, is stable.

Its 34 new patients in the previous week is up to moderate, according to OPH.

Ottawa Public Health has a COVID-19 hospital count that shows all hospital patients who tested positive for COVID, including those admitted for other reasons and who live in other areas. (Ottawa Public Health)

Tests, outbreaks, deaths and vaccines

The city's weekly average test positivity rate is about 14 per cent, its lowest reading in a month. OPH says this means a drop from very high to high.

OPH says there are 24 active COVID outbreaks, a slight drop and down to a moderate level. More than half are in care homes.

The health unit reported 167 more COVID cases in the last week and three more COVID deaths, all people age 70 and above.

The next OPH vaccination update is expected next week.

Across the region

Spread

The Kingston area's health unit says its COVID trends are stable at moderate to very high levels and it's in a high-risk time for transmission.

Its average coronavirus wastewater reading is considered moderate and dropping. Other available wastewater trends outside Ottawa are at least a week old: rising in Hawkesbury and Brockville and stable in Cornwall and Smiths Falls.

The average COVID-19 test positivity rises to 16 per cent in Renfrew County, is a stable 15 per cent in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) and 13 per cent in the Kingston area.

Hospitalizations and deaths

The Kingston area's health unit says it has a very high and rising 30 active COVID patients in its hospitals, including anyone living in a different health unit.

The EOHU's hospitalizations go from seven last Tuesday to 15 this Tuesday.

Other eastern Ontario health units around Ottawa — Renfrew County and Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties — report six combined residents in hospital for COVID treatment.

Western Quebec jumps from 16 to 27 hospital patients with COVID and reports three more COVID deaths for a total of 495.

The EOHU reported its 311th total COVID death.

Hastings Prince Edward (HPE) Public Health's COVID updates are not happening during a CUPE strike.