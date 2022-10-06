COVID-19 trends high and stable in and around Ottawa

Recent developments:

Ottawa's COVID-19 numbers are generally stable .

Its individual trends are moderate to very high.

Local COVID and flu vaccine campaigns take steps forward.

Six more local COVID deaths have been reported.

The latest

The city's COVID-19 numbers to watch are generally stable at levels ranging from moderate to very high in this week's Ottawa Public Health (OPH) updates.

It has a moderate amount of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) activity and a low level of flu.

Because of this, OPH again says the city's health-care institutions remain at a high risk from respiratory illnesses, like they would be in December, January and February.

OPH is expecting the 2023-2024 respiratory virus season to be similar to its last, when COVID-19, flu and RSV surged at the same time to press health-care staff and the health system to the point the Red Cross had to help.

Experts recommend that people cover coughs and sneezes, wear masks, keep their hands and often-touched surfaces clean, stay home when sick and keep up to date with COVID and flu vaccines to help protect themselves and vulnerable people.

Both COVID-19 and flu vaccines are expected to be available for the general public in Ottawa Oct. 30, with availability now for people at higher risk of serious health problems.

It's a similar timeline in Renfrew County. In Leeds, Grenville and Lanark (LGL) counties, participating pharmacies and clinics should start getting updated COVID and flu vaccines next week.

Other health units haven't shared specific timelines as of publishing time, though the Kingston area's unit says everyone age 65 and over is eligible (though appointments are full).

Quebec's COVID and flu vaccine campaign is now underway for the general public.

Wastewater

Data from the research team shows that as of Oct. 5, the average coronavirus wastewater level has been generally rising for about three months, with growth getting more uneven this past month.

OPH considers this to be very high again.

Researchers have measured and shared the amount of novel coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater since June 2020. The most recent data is from Oct. 5, 2023. (613covid.ca)

Hospitals

The average number of Ottawa residents in local hospitals for COVID-19 in the last week is stable at 25, with no patients in an ICU.

A separate count that includes patients who tested positive for COVID after being admitted for other reasons, were admitted for lingering COVID complications and were transferred from other health units, rises back to where it was three weeks ago.

Its 29 new patients in the previous week is moderate, according to OPH.

Ottawa Public Health has a COVID-19 hospital count that shows all hospital patients who tested positive for COVID, including those admitted for other reasons and who live in other areas. (Ottawa Public Health)

Tests, outbreaks, deaths and vaccines

The city's weekly average test positivity rate is about 15 per cent, which is stable. OPH says this is a high level.

OPH says there are a stable 25 active COVID outbreaks, though there are a very high amount of new outbreaks. Most outbreaks are in care homes.

The health unit reported 187 more COVID cases in the last week and three more COVID deaths, all people age 80 and above.

OPH's next monthly COVID vaccination update is expected in early November.

Across the region

Spread

The Kingston area's health unit says its COVID trends are stable at moderate to very high levels and it's in a high-risk time for transmission. Other respiratory illness trends are generally low.

Its average coronavirus wastewater reading is considered moderate and dropping. Other available wastewater trends outside Ottawa are stable in Smiths Falls, Brockville and Hawkesbury and rising in Cornwall.

The average COVID-19 test positivity rate rises to 23 per cent in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU), is a stable 14 per cent in Renfrew County and a moderate, stable 15 per cent in the Kingston area.

Hospitalizations and deaths

The Kingston area's health unit says it has a very high 15 active COVID-19 patients in its hospitals, including anyone living in a different health unit. The province has reported that area's 122nd overall COVID death.

The number of hospitalizations in LGL is stable at seven this week after a quick rise in last week's update. Renfrew County has a stable three and the EOHU, a stable 15.

Two more EOHU residents with COVID have died for a total of 313.

Hastings Prince Edward (HPE) Public Health, like Ottawa, gives a weekly COVID hospitalization average: 11 patients, which is stable.

Western Quebec has a stable 49 hospital patients with COVID.