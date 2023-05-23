Tranquil 2023 for COVID continues in latest update

Recent developments:

Ottawa's COVID-19 numbers are mostly low and stable.

Its average test positivity has risen.

The EOHU remains in moderate risk territory.

No more local COVID deaths have been reported.

The latest

Ottawa's pandemic trends are mostly low and stable, according to Ottawa Public Health (OPH).

OPH has not indicated any concerning trend since early this year, which is similar to the wider region outside of Ottawa.

Experts recommend people wear masks indoors. Staying up to date with COVID vaccines can also help protect vulnerable people. Other guidance can vary between Ontario and Quebec.

Wastewater

Data from the research team shows, as of the most recent update May 17, the average coronavirus wastewater level has been low and stable for about a week.

This average generally stayed within the same range for a year, so this month has been an outlier.

Researchers measure and share the amount of novel coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater since June 2020. The most recent data is from May 14, 2023. (613covid.ca)

Hospitals

The number of Ottawa residents in local hospitals for COVID-19 has been slowly dropping. The number was five in Tuesday's update, with no patients in ICU.

It hasn't been that low since June 2022.

A separate count that includes patients who tested positive for COVID after being admitted for other reasons, those admitted for lingering COVID complications, and those transferred from other health units has also dropped.

Ottawa Public Health has a COVID-19 hospital count that shows all hospital patients who tested positive for COVID, including those admitted for other reasons, and who live in other areas. (Ottawa Public Health)

Tests, outbreaks and deaths

Ottawa has a stable six active COVID outbreaks, which OPH considers low.

The city's average test positivity rate, which sits around 12 per cent, has been rising for five days. It's currently similar to levels seen at the end of April. Previously, the measurement was around seven per cent, which OPH said was low.

OPH reported 38 more COVID cases since Friday and no more COVID deaths.

Vaccines

Eleven per cent of Ottawans age five and older have had a COVID-19 vaccine dose within the last six months, with older age groups having higher vaccination rates. This does not factor in immunity from getting COVID.

Ontario's vaccine recommendations changed in early April to focus on higher-risk people.

Ottawa Public Health shares when residents age 5 and up last had a COVID-19 vaccine. The percentage that had one in the last 6 months dropped 2 percentage points. (Ottawa Public Health)

About 150 more vaccine doses went to Ottawa residents in the last eight days, according to OPH.

As of the most recent weekly update, 85 per cent of Ottawa residents had at least one COVID vaccine dose, 82 per cent had at least two, 56 per cent at least three and 31 per cent at least four.

Across the region

Spread

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU)'s COVID-19 risk level remains moderate based on a high average test positivity. Its other trends are seen as low.

Coronavirus wastewater averages are low and stable in Kingston. They're otherwise out of date or unavailable outside of Ottawa.

Hospitalizations and deaths

Eastern Ontario communities outside Ottawa report about 20 COVID-19 hospitalizations, with three patients in intensive care.

That regional count doesn't include Hastings Prince Edward (HPE) Public Health, which shares a weekly average of its local hospitalization count: one in its most recent weekly update.

Western Quebec has 24 hospital patients with COVID. None of them are in intensive care.

Vaccines

The Kingston area's health unit says 13 per cent of its population age five and older have had a COVID vaccine in the last six months.

That number is also 13 per cent in HPE, and it remains unavailable elsewhere.