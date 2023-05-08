Calmer COVID period continues for Ottawa

Recent developments:

Ottawa's COVID-19 numbers are low and stable, or dropping.

The COVID risk remains low in the EOHU.

Eight more local COVID deaths have been reported.

The latest

Ottawa's pandemic trends are generally low and stable, and some are dropping, according to Ottawa Public Health (OPH).

OPH has not indicated any concerning trend recently, which is similar to the wider region outside of Ottawa.

Experts recommend people wear masks indoors. Staying up to date with COVID vaccines can also help protect vulnerable people. Other guidance can vary between Ontario and Quebec.

Ottawa Morning 6:50 What changes now that COVID-19 is no longer a global emergency The World Health Organization says COVID-19 no longer qualifies as a worldwide emergency. But what does that mean for Ontario's public health strategy? We ask the former head of the province's COVID-19 Science Advisory Table.

Wastewater

Data from the research team shows, as of the most recent update May 4, the average coronavirus wastewater level has been low and stable for a week.

This average generally stayed within the same range for a year, so this is an outlier.

Researchers measure and share the amount of novel coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater since June 2020. The most recent data is from May 4, 2023. (613covid.ca)

Hospitals

The number of Ottawa residents in local hospitals for COVID-19 has been dropping for a few weeks. The number was 10 in Tuesday's update, including one patient in ICU.

A separate count that includes patients who tested positive for COVID after being admitted for other reasons, those admitted for lingering COVID complications, and those transferred from other health units has dropped.

Ottawa Public Health has a COVID-19 hospital count that shows all hospital patients who tested positive for COVID, including those admitted for other reasons, and who live in other areas. (Ottawa Public Health)

Tests, outbreaks and deaths

Ottawa has a stable six active COVID outbreaks and an average test positivity rate around nine per cent. According to OPH, both numbers are considered low.

OPH reported 35 more COVID cases since Friday and six more COVID deaths of people ranging in age from their 40s to age 90 and above.

Vaccines

Fifteen per cent of Ottawans age five and older have had a COVID-19 vaccine dose within the last six months, with older age groups having higher vaccination rates. This does not factor in immunity from getting COVID.

Ontario's vaccine recommendations changed in early April to focus on higher-risk people.

Ottawa Public Health shares when residents age 5 and up last had a COVID-19 vaccine. The percentage that had one in the last 6 months dropped 2 percentage points. ( Ottawa Public Health)

As of the most recent weekly update, 85 per cent of Ottawa residents had at least one COVID vaccine dose, 82 per cent had at least two, 56 per cent at least three and 31 per cent at least four.

Across the region

Spread

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU)'s COVID-19 risk level remains low based on trends such as wastewater and test positivity.

Coronavirus wastewater averages are low and stable in both Kingston and Brockville, and high and rising in Smiths Falls. They're otherwise out of date or unavailable outside of Ottawa.

Hospitalizations and deaths

Eastern Ontario communities outside Ottawa report about 20 COVID-19 hospitalizations, with just one patient in intensive care.

That regional count doesn't include Hastings Prince Edward (HPE) Public Health, which shares a weekly average of its local hospitalization count: two in its most recently weekly update.

Western Quebec has a stable 34 hospital patients with COVID. None of them are in intensive care.

Two more people with COVID have died in the EOHU. There have been 26 COVID-related deaths in that region this year and 303 overall.

Vaccines

The Kingston area's health unit says 14 per cent of its population age five and up have had a COVID vaccine in the last six months.

That number drops to 15 per cent in HPE, and it remains unavailable elsewhere.