COVID trends were low to start June and kept dropping

Recent developments:

Ottawa's COVID-19 trends are low and mostly dropping.

One more local COVID death has been reported.

The latest

Ottawa's pandemic trends are mostly dropping while sitting at low levels, according to Ottawa Public Health (OPH).

As June ends, these trends are all below where they were at the start of the month.

At the end of May the city's medical officer of health said the overall COVID situation is better and more stable than before, but threats remain.

Experts recommend that when people feel sick, they stay home and wear a mask if they have to go out in public. Staying up to date with COVID vaccines can also help protect vulnerable people.

Wastewater

Data from the research team shows, as of the most recent update June 26, the average coronavirus wastewater level has been generally stable for about two months. It's currently low, according to OPH.

Researchers measure and share the amount of novel coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater since June 2020. The most recent data is from June 26, 2023. (613covid.ca)

Hospitals

The number of Ottawa residents in local hospitals for COVID-19 is down to two, with no patients in an ICU. Not only is this lower than the start of the month, this is its longest spell of single digit hospitalizations since the summer of 2021.

A separate count, which includes patients who tested positive for COVID after being admitted for other reasons, those admitted for lingering COVID complications, and those transferred from other health units, is stable.

Ottawa Public Health has a COVID-19 hospital count that shows all hospital patients who tested positive for COVID, including those admitted for other reasons, and who live in other areas. (Ottawa Public Health)

Tests, outbreaks, deaths and vaccines

The city's weekly average test positivity rate drops to around four per cent. It started June around 10 per cent.

Ottawa drops to five active COVID outbreaks. That's been wavering between five and 10 for the last month.

The health unit reported 53 more COVID cases in the last week and no more COVID deaths.

OPH's next local COVID vaccination update is expected next week.

Across the region

Spread

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) has a moderate COVID-19 risk level as it faces a 10 per cent average test positivity.

Coronavirus wastewater averages are low and stable in Kingston and at least a week old in Cornwall, Hawkesbury , Brockville and Smiths Falls . They're otherwise unavailable outside of Ottawa.

The average COVID-19 test positivity is about eight per cent in the Kingston area.

Hospitalizations and deaths

Eastern Ontario communities outside Ottawa report seven COVID-19 hospitalizations, with no patients in intensive care.

That regional count doesn't include Hastings Prince Edward (HPE) Public Health, which shares a weekly average of its local hospitalization count. That number sits around one in its most recent weekly update.

In its weekly update HPE reported its 25th COVID death of 2023 and 123rd overall.

Western Quebec has nine hospital patients with COVID, none in intensive care. Its COVID hospitalization count is at its lowest point since the end of 2021.

Vaccines

The Kingston area's health unit says 10 per cent of its population age five and older have had a COVID vaccine in the last six months.

That number is nine per cent in HPE, and it remains unavailable elsewhere.