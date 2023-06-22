Wastewater, COVID hospitalizations fall in Ottawa as outbreaks rise

Recent developments:

Ottawa's COVID-19 trends are mostly low and stable or dropping.

Four more local COVID deaths have been reported.

The latest

Ottawa's pandemic trends are mostly stable or dropping at low levels, according to Ottawa Public Health (OPH).

OPH says there are nine active COVID-19 outbreaks, which is moderate and similar to the number seen in early June. On the other hand, the city's average coronavirus wastewater reading and number of active local COVID hospitalizations are lower than they've been in many months.

At the end of May the city's medical officer of health said the overall COVID situation is better and more stable than before, but threats remain.

Experts recommend that when people feel sick, they stay home and wear a mask if they have to go out in public. Staying up to date with COVID vaccines can also help protect vulnerable people.

Wastewater

Data from the research team shows, as of the most recent update June 19, the average coronavirus wastewater level was low and slowly dropping for about two weeks. It is now showing one of the lowest readings this year.

Researchers measure and share the amount of novel coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater since June 2020. The most recent data is from June 19, 2023. (613covid.ca)

Hospitals

The number of Ottawa residents in local hospitals for COVID-19 is stable at five, with no patients in an ICU. This is its longest spell of single digit hospitalizations since the summer of 2021.

A separate count, which includes patients who tested positive for COVID after being admitted for other reasons, those admitted for lingering COVID complications, and those transferred from other health units, is stable.

Ottawa Public Health has a COVID-19 hospital count that shows all hospital patients who tested positive for COVID, including those admitted for other reasons, and who live in other areas. (Ottawa Public Health)

Tests, outbreaks, deaths and vaccines

The city's weekly average test positivity rate remains stable around nine per cent. OPH says the current rate is low.

Ottawa has nine active COVID outbreaks. That's been rising for a week after dropping for a week. OPH considers this to be moderate, up from low last week.

The health unit reported 46 more COVID cases in the last week and two COVID deaths of people in their 60s and 70s. It has reported 84 of these deaths this year and 1,073 overall.

OPH's next local COVID vaccination update is coming July 3.

Across the region

Spread

The average coronavirus wastewater readings were stable or slowly rising at Kingston's two sites.

Coronavirus wastewater averages are at least a week old in Brockville and Smiths Falls, as well as for the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU). They're otherwise unavailable outside of Ottawa.

The average COVID-19 test positivity is about three per cent in Renfrew County and six per cent in the Kingston area. It rises to about 21 per cent in the EOHU.

Hospitalizations and deaths

Eastern Ontario communities outside Ottawa report nine COVID-19 hospitalizations, with one patient in intensive care in the EOHU.

That regional count doesn't include Hastings Prince Edward (HPE) Public Health, which shares a weekly average of its local hospitalization count. That number sits around one in its most recent weekly update.

Western Quebec has 11 hospital patients with COVID. None of them are in intensive care. The province reported two more COVID deaths there for a total of 483.

Vaccines

The Kingston area's health unit says 11 per cent of its population age five and older have had a COVID vaccine in the last six months.

That number is nine per cent in HPE, and it remains unavailable elsewhere.