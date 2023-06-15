COVID signs still low with no sign of a rebound

Recent developments:

Ottawa's COVID-19 trends are low and stable or dropping.

Ontario is stopping its free rapid test retail program.

The Ottawa Hospital is the latest hospital to scale back mask rules.

Three more local COVID deaths have been reported.

The latest

Ottawa's pandemic trends are stable or dropping at low levels, according to Ottawa Public Health (OPH).

At the end of May the city's medical officer of health said the overall COVID-19 situation is better and more stable than before, but threats remain.

Experts recommend people wear masks indoors. Staying up to date with COVID vaccines can also help protect vulnerable people. Other guidance can vary between Ontario and Quebec.

Wastewater

Data from the research team shows, as of the most recent update June 12, the average coronavirus wastewater level was low and stable for a week.

Researchers measure and share the amount of novel coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater since June 2020. The most recent data is from June 12, 2023. (613covid.ca)

Hospitals

The number of Ottawa residents in local hospitals for COVID-19 is stable at six, with one patient in an ICU.

A separate count, which includes patients who tested positive for COVID after being admitted for other reasons, those admitted for lingering COVID complications, and those transferred from other health units, has dropped.

Ottawa Public Health has a COVID-19 hospital count that shows all hospital patients who tested positive for COVID, including those admitted for other reasons, and who live in other areas. (Ottawa Public Health)

Tests, outbreaks, deaths and vaccines

The city's weekly average test positivity rate of around eight per cent has been stable this month. OPH says the current rate is low.

Ottawa drops to four active COVID outbreaks. OPH also considers this to be low.

The health unit reported 31 more COVID cases in the last week and one COVID death of someone in their 80s. It has reported 82 of these deaths this year and 1,073 overall.

OPH's next local COVID vaccination update is coming July 3.

Across the region

Spread

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU)'s average coronavirus wastewater readings were low and stable in Cornwall and Hawkesbury. They're similarly low and stable in the Kingston area.

Coronavirus wastewater averages are otherwise out of date or unavailable outside of Ottawa.

The average COVID-19 test positivity stayed around three per cent in the Kingston area, while the EOHU's test positivity dropped to three per cent.

Hospitalizations and deaths

Eastern Ontario communities outside Ottawa report about 15 COVID-19 hospitalizations, with two patients in intensive care.

That regional count doesn't include Hastings Prince Edward (HPE) Public Health, which shares a weekly average of its local hospitalization count: none in its most recent weekly update.

Western Quebec has 14 hospital patients with COVID. None of them are in intensive care.

The province reported the 481st COVID death in the Outaouais in its weekly update. HPE reported its 122nd overall death.

Vaccines

The Kingston area's health unit says 11 per cent of its population age five and older have had a COVID vaccine in the last six months.

That number is nine per cent in HPE, and it remains unavailable elsewhere.