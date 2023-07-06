COVID trends rising but still low in Ottawa-Gatineau area

Recent developments:

Some of Ottawa's COVID-19 trends are rising but remain low.

One more local COVID death has been reported in western Quebec.

The latest

Some of Ottawa's pandemic trends are rising but are still at levels considered low, according to Ottawa Public Health (OPH).

Experts recommend that when people feel sick, they stay home and wear a mask if they have to go out in public. Staying up to date with COVID vaccines can also help protect vulnerable people.

Wastewater

July 4 data from the research team shows the average coronavirus wastewater level has been generally stable for about two months. It's currently low, according to OPH.

Researchers measure and share the amount of novel coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater since June 2020. The most recent data is from July 4, 2023. (613covid.ca)

Hospitals

The number of Ottawa residents in local hospitals for COVID-19 is four (two more than last week), with no patients in an ICU.

A separate count, which includes patients who tested positive for COVID after being admitted for other reasons, those admitted for lingering COVID complications and those transferred from other health units is stable at 13.

Ottawa Public Health has a COVID-19 hospital count that shows all hospital patients who tested positive for COVID, including those admitted for other reasons, and who live in other areas. (Ottawa Public Health)

Tests, outbreaks, deaths and vaccines

The city's weekly average test positivity rate increases slightly from about four per cent to about five per cent, which OPH says is low. It started June at about 10 per cent.

Ottawa drops to two active COVID outbreaks from five last week. They had been wavering between five and 10 for about a month beforehand.

The health unit reported 25 more COVID cases in the last week and no more COVID deaths.

According to OPH's most recent local COVID vaccination update from July 4, the number of people five and older who have had a vaccine in the last six months remains at nine per cent.

For people 70 and older who are recommended to get vaccines every six months (if they're not infected in that time), it's now around 30 per cent, compared to 15 per cent at the start of June.

Across the region

Spread

Hospitalizations remain generally stable in eastern Ontario. Kingston's rose to where they were mid-spring, and it has the region's only ICU patient. In western Quebec, hospitalizations are back to levels seen in late spring.

Coronavirus wastewater averages are at least a week old in Kingston, Cornwall and Hawkesbury, and Brockville and Smiths Falls.

They're otherwise unavailable outside of Ottawa.

The average COVID-19 test positivity is about four per cent in the Kingston area and two per cent in the EOHU and Renfrew County.

Hospitalizations and deaths

Eastern Ontario communities outside Ottawa report 11 COVID-19 hospitalizations, with one patient in intensive care.

That regional count doesn't include Hastings Prince Edward (HPE) Public Health, which shares a weekly average of its local hospitalization count. That number sat around one in its most recent weekly update from June 28. At that time HPE reported its 25th COVID death of 2023 and 123rd overall.

Western Quebec has 79 hospital patients with COVID, with one in intensive care. Last week it had nine patients in total with none in intensive care — its lowest count since the end of 2021.

Vaccines

The Kingston area's health unit says about nine per cent of its population age five and older have had a COVID vaccine in the last six months.

That number was nine per cent in HPE as of June 28, and it remains unavailable elsewhere.