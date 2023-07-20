Calm COVID summer marches on

Recent developments:

Ottawa's COVID-19 trends are low and stable.

The last time any of its trends were seen as high was the end of May.

Five more local COVID deaths have been reported.

The latest

Ottawa's pandemic trends are stable at levels considered low by Ottawa Public Health (OPH).

It's been more than six months since OPH last said it's concerned about high levels of COVID-19. It has more recently said the overall situation is better, but risks remain.

Experts recommend that when people feel sick, they stay home and wear a mask if they have to go out in public. Staying up to date with COVID vaccines can also help protect vulnerable people.

Wastewater

Data from the research team shows, as of July 13, the average coronavirus wastewater level has been dropping since the end of May to levels not seen since late 2021.

Researchers measure and share the amount of novel coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater since June 2020. The most recent data is from July 13, 2023. (613covid.ca)

Hospitals

The average number of Ottawa residents in local hospitals for COVID-19 in the last week is five, with no patients in an ICU. OPH switched to a weekly hospitalization average at the start of the month.

A separate count, which includes patients who tested positive for COVID after being admitted for other reasons, those admitted for lingering COVID complications and those transferred from other health units, is stable.

Ottawa Public Health has a COVID-19 hospital count that shows all hospital patients who tested positive for COVID, including those admitted for other reasons, and who live in other areas. (Ottawa Public Health)

Tests, outbreaks, deaths and vaccines

The city's weekly average test positivity rate is about six per cent, which OPH says is low. This was the last trend OPH saw as high back at the end of May.

It also says its five active COVID outbreaks is low.

The health unit reported 58 more COVID cases in the last week and three more COVID deaths, its first in about a month. All three people were age 80 and above.

The next Ottawa COVID vaccination update is expected in the first week of August.

Across the region

Spread

Coronavirus wastewater averages are at least a week old in Kingston, Cornwall and Hawkesbury and Brockville and Smiths Falls. They're otherwise not publicly shared; Quebec has stopped publishing data for Gatineau.

The average COVID-19 test positivity is five per cent or less in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU), the Kingston area and Renfrew County.

Hospitalizations and deaths

Eastern Ontario communities outside Ottawa report eight COVID-19 hospitalizations, with two of these patients in intensive care.

That regional count doesn't include Hastings Prince Edward (HPE) Public Health, which shares a weekly average of its local hospitalization count. That number was low, around two, in the most recent update from last week.

Western Quebec has a stable nine hospital patients with COVID, with none in intensive care. The province reported two more COVID deaths there in the past week for 39 this year and 486 total.