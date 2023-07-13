Low weekly COVID trends in a generally stable year so far

Recent developments:

Ottawa's COVID-19 trends are low and stable.

Its average coronavirus wastewater reading is its lowest since December 2021.

Two more local COVID deaths have been reported.

The latest

Ottawa's pandemic trends are stable at levels considered low by Ottawa Public Health (OPH).

It's been six months since OPH last said it's concerned about high levels of COVID-19. It has more recently said the overall situation is better, but risks remain.

Experts recommend that when people feel sick, they stay home and wear a mask if they have to go out in public. Staying up to date with COVID vaccines can also help protect vulnerable people.

Wastewater

Data from the research team shows, as of July 10, the average coronavirus wastewater level has been more stable since the end of April.

It's currently low, according to OPH, and the July 10 reading is the lowest daily average since mid-December 2021.

Researchers measure and share the amount of novel coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater since June 2020. The most recent data is from July 10, 2023. (613covid.ca)

Hospitals

The average number of Ottawa residents in local hospitals for COVID-19 in the last week is eight, with no patients in an ICU. OPH switched to a weekly hospitalization average at the start of the month.

A separate count, which includes patients who tested positive for COVID after being admitted for other reasons, those admitted for lingering COVID complications and those transferred from other health units, is stable.

Ottawa Public Health has a COVID-19 hospital count that shows all hospital patients who tested positive for COVID, including those admitted for other reasons, and who live in other areas. (Ottawa Public Health)

Tests, outbreaks, deaths and vaccines

The city's weekly average test positivity rate is about seven per cent, which OPH says is low. It also says its four active COVID outbreaks is low.

The health unit reported 25 more COVID cases in the last week and no more COVID deaths.

The next Ottawa COVID vaccination update is expected in the first week of August.

Across the region

Spread

Coronavirus wastewater averages are low in Kingston and at least a week old in Cornwall and Hawkesbury, Gatineau and Brockville and Smiths Falls. They're otherwise not publicly shared.

The average COVID-19 test positivity rises to around 11 per cent in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU), which the health unit says is moderate. It's about three per cent in the Kingston area.

Hospitalizations and deaths

Eastern Ontario communities outside Ottawa report six COVID-19 hospitalizations, with no patient in intensive care.

That regional count doesn't include Hastings Prince Edward (HPE) Public Health, which shares a weekly average of its local hospitalization count. That number remains low, around two.

Western Quebec has a stable 12 hospital patients with COVID, with none in intensive care.

The EOHU reported its first COVID death since May in its most recent update. HPE reported its 124th total COVID death.

Vaccines

The Kingston area's health unit says about nine per cent of its population age five and older have had a COVID vaccine in the last six months.

That number is eight per cent in HPE and it remains unavailable elsewhere.