COVID trends remain calm in Ottawa

People sunbathe on a new dock along the Ottawa River at the NCC River House east of Ottawa's core on Sunday. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

Recent developments:

Ottawa's COVID-19 trends are low and mostly stable.

Five more local COVID deaths have been reported.

The latest

Ottawa's pandemic trends are mostly stable at levels considered low by Ottawa Public Health (OPH).

The last time OPH said it was concerned about high levels of COVID-19 for the general public was mid-January and the last time any individual trend was seen as high was the end of May.

It said around the end of May the overall situation is better, but risks remain.

Experts recommend that when people feel sick, they stay home and wear a mask if they have to go out in public. Staying up to date with COVID vaccines can also help protect vulnerable people.

Wastewater

Data from the research team shows, as of July 31, the average coronavirus wastewater level has been slowly rising for about three weeks but has been in the same general range for about three months.

OPH considers this average to be low.

Researchers measure and share the amount of novel coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater since June 2020. The most recent data is from July 31, 2023. (613covid.ca)

Hospitals

The average number of Ottawa residents in local hospitals for COVID-19 in the last week is four, with no patients in an ICU. OPH switched to a weekly hospitalization average at the start of July.

A separate count, which includes patients who tested positive for COVID after being admitted for other reasons, those admitted for lingering COVID complications and those transferred from other health units, has dropped.

Ottawa Public Health has a COVID-19 hospital count that shows all hospital patients who tested positive for COVID, including those admitted for other reasons, and who live in other areas. (Ottawa Public Health)

Tests, outbreaks, deaths and vaccines

The city's weekly average test positivity rate is about 11 per cent. It's been around 10 per cent for more than two weeks. OPH says this kind of level is low.

OPH says its five active COVID outbreaks is also low.

The health unit reported 45 more COVID cases in the last week and three more COVID deaths. Two of the victims were in their 70s and one was age 90 or above.

The next Ottawa COVID vaccination update is expected next week.

Across the region

Spread

Coronavirus wastewater averages are low in Kingston and low, but at least a week old in Cornwall and Hawkesbury and Brockville and Smiths Falls. They're otherwise not shared.

The average COVID-19 test positivity is about 19 per cent in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU), back around where it was in late May and June.

It's about 14 per cent in the Kingston area, a level not reached since April, and about three per cent in Renfrew County.

Hospitalizations and deaths

Eastern Ontario communities outside Ottawa report seven COVID-19 hospitalizations, with one of these patients in intensive care.

That regional count doesn't include Hastings Prince Edward (HPE) Public Health, which shares a weekly average of its local hospitalization count. That number was around two in the most recent update.

Western Quebec has a stable seven hospital patients with COVID, with none in intensive care.

The EOHU and health unit for Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties each reported another COVID death.