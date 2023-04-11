The COVID-19 picture in Ottawa remains stable as the temperature rises

Recent developments:

Ottawa's COVID-19 numbers are stable.

The EOHU's COVID risk level remains moderate.

Three more local people with COVID have died in the last week.

The latest

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) said in its latest overview the city's COVID-19 picture is generally stable at levels ranging from low to very high.

Overall, indicators have remained stable or have dropped for nearly three months.

Experts recommend people wear masks indoors and, in Ontario, in the days after having COVID symptoms. Staying home when sick and staying up to date with COVID vaccines can also help protect vulnerable people.

Wastewater

Data from the research team shows the average coronavirus wastewater level was stable for nearly a week as of the last update April 4.

OPH considers this level to be very high. It hasn't often risen much higher than this in the last year or so.

Researchers measure and share the amount of novel coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater. Here's the data for the last 12 months or so; the most recent data is from April 4, 2023. (613covid.ca)

Hospitals

The number of Ottawa residents in local hospitals for COVID-19 has been generally stable around 20 for nearly two months.

A separate count that includes patients who tested positive for COVID after being admitted for other reasons, those admitted for lingering COVID complications, and those transferred from other health units has dropped.

Ottawa Public Health has a COVID-19 hospital count that shows all hospital patients who tested positive for COVID, including those admitted for other reasons, and who live in other areas. (Ottawa Public Health)

Tests, outbreaks and deaths

Ottawa has 14 active COVID outbreaks, which is stable. According to OPH, that number is considered low.

The city's COVID-19 test positivity rate has stayed around eight or nine per cent this month, which OPH says is moderate.

OPH reported 112 more COVID cases in the last week and the deaths of two people who had COVID, one in their 70s and another in their 80s.

Vaccines

Ontario's vaccine recommendations changed last week.

Booster doses are recommended for higher-risk people after six months, while people who aren't higher risk and have had a booster since September 2022 are told to wait for an update closer to autumn.

Twenty-three per cent of Ottawans age five and older have had a COVID-19 vaccine dose within the last six months, with older age groups having higher vaccination rates. This does not factor in immunity from getting COVID.

Ottawa Public Health shares when residents age 5 and up last had a COVID-19 vaccine. The percentage that had one in the last 6 months dropped 2 percentage points. (Ottawa Public Health)

As of the most recent weekly update, 85 per cent of Ottawa residents had at least one COVID vaccine dose, 82 per cent had at least two, 56 per cent at least three and 31 per cent at least four.

Across the region

Spread

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU)'s COVID-19 risk level remains moderate. Trends there are stable or dropping.

Coronavirus wastewater averages are low and stable in the Kingston area and stable in Brockville. They're otherwise out of date or unavailable outside of Ottawa.

The health unit for Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties says it will no longer have wastewater data for Kemptville.

Renfrew County's average COVID test positivity rate drops to around six per cent, its lowest level in 2023.

Hospitalizations and deaths

Eastern Ontario communities outside Ottawa report about 20 COVID-19 hospitalizations, with two patients in intensive care.

That regional count doesn't include Hastings Prince Edward (HPE) Public Health, which has a different counting method. It shares a weekly average of its local hospitalization count, which drops to around eight patients.

Western Quebec has 40 hospital patients with COVID, its lowest count since June 2022. One of them is in intensive care.

The EOHU reports its 301st COVID death.

Vaccines

The Kingston area's health unit says 22 per cent of its population age five and up have had a COVID vaccine in the last six months. It drops to 21 per cent in HPE and remains unavailable elsewhere.

Across eastern Ontario, between 79 and 90 per cent of residents age five and up have received at least two COVID-19 vaccine doses, and between 52 and 65 per cent of those residents have had at least three, according to the province.