Ottawa's health-care system in crisis, Etches says

Ottawa's medical officer of health says residents need to commit to preventing the spread of COVID-19 as hospitalizations continue to rise, further straining the city's health-care system.

"The whole health system is in crisis right now," Dr. Vera Etches told CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning on Friday.

"This pandemic is putting pressure on everything from public health, through the testing system, through the hospital and through long-term care."

Etches again urged people to limit their close contacts to their households and one or two others. With everyone else, they should wear masks and maintain a two-metre distance.

"The level [of COVID-19] is too high to handle and we have to go back to what we can do," she said.

"It takes time to add lab technicians and lab machines, it takes time to add beds in hospitals and personal support workers in long-term care … but we have a lever we can pull right now, and that's to prevent more transmission."

Burden on hospitals building

Ottawa saw more people test positive for COVID-19 in September than in any other month, as well as the highest number of active cases since the pandemic began. Some experts predict October to be worse, placing further strain on the testing system.

"The testing system [is] almost broken right now," Etches said. "We have people who aren't getting their swab results for more than a week."

Etches pointed to the worrying rise in hospitalizations as proof we need to work to reverse that trend.

Etches also confirmed Ottawa Public Health (OPH) will follow the province's guidance for schools released Thursday.