3 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ottawa

Ottawa has three new confirmed cases of COVID-19, and there are 50 new cases provincewide, Ontario's Ministry of Health said Friday morning.

In Ottawa, two men in their 40s had close contact with another confirmed case, the ministry said. The other is a man in his 80s who had been in Portugal.

This brings the total to 19 in Ottawa, and 308 in the province.

There are 35 in eastern Ontario and one in the Outaouais.