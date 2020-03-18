1 new COVID-19 case in Ottawa

Ontario's Ministry of Health said Wednesday there is one new case of COVID-19 in Ottawa and 22 new in the province.

Ottawa's case is a man in his 20s who had travelled to the United States and is self-isolating, the ministry said.

This brings the total to 27 in eastern Ontario, with five resolved or no longer considered contagious, and one death in Barrie, Ont.

As of Wednesday morning, Quebec had 74 confirmed cases and Canada had more than 560.

A total of eight deaths in Canada have now been linked to COVID-19, seven in B.C.